Parents of missing teenager Freddy release statement

The parents of missing Somerset teenager Freddy have issued a statement and new photos as the search for him continues.

The statement reads: “At 10am on Tuesday 20 September our son Freddy left our farm in Stolford, Somerset and has not returned home.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support of our family, friends, neighbours, and people who until this happened, we had never met.

“We would like to say to you all – thank you.

“Thank you for the valuable time you have given us, your support and your kindness.

“Police, coastguard and search and rescue have been and continue to search extensively, but so far, despite all our best efforts, Freddy has still not been found.

“Those who know Freddy speak so well of him and say what a likeable, lovely and insightful lad he is. We just wish that Freddy could hear these kind words too.

“This is an appeal to Freddy, to anyone who has seen Freddy, or knows of his whereabouts to please make contact.

“Freddy we miss you very much and want to know that you are safe and well.”

Freddy is 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and brown ankle boots.

If you see him please phone 999 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222227588. If you have information about where he might be call 101 quoting the same reference.