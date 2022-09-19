Have you seen 14-year-old Brooklyn?

Brooklyn has been missing since Tuesday 13 September but was last seen in the North Petherton area yesterday (Sunday 18 September).

We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and need your help finding him.

He is described as having distinctive blond hair.

He is known to frequent Taunton town centre and the Hamp area of Bridgwater.

His twin brother, Cody, has been located, who was also previously missing.

If you know where Brooklyn is please call 999 quoting reference 5222221690, or call 101 with any other information.