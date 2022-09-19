Have you seen 14-year-old twins Cody and Brooklyn?

Cody and Brooklyn have been missing since Tuesday 13 September but were last seen in the North Petherton area yesterday (Sunday 18 September).

We are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare and need your help finding them.

They are both described as having distinctive blond hair.

They are known to frequent Taunton town centre and the Hamp area of Bridgwater.

If you know where Cody and Brooklyn are please call 999 quoting reference 5222221690 or 5222221770, or call 101 with any other information.