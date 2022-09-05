Have you seen missing 59-year-old Robert?

Robert was last seen in the Filton area of Bristol on Tuesday 23 August.

We have a growing concern for his welfare and we would like to find him.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, of slight build, with short, straight dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark coat and grey jeans.

If you know where Robert is, please call 999 quoting reference 5222203450. Alternatively, call 101 with any other information.

Update: We have now received a new image of Robert which we hope will aid in locating him.