Have you seen wanted man Daniel Kellaway?

Daniel Kellaway, 27, is wanted on warrant for breaching his probation. He is also wanted in connection with a number of offences including theft, public order and assault.

He is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, with short, dark brown hair.

Kellaway, who is from Dorset originally, is known to frequent Yeovil, Castle Cary, Sherborne and Stalbridge.

If you see Kellaway, do not approach him, instead call 999 and quote 5222218898, or call 101 with any other information.