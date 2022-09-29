Have you seen wanted man Karl Paterson?
Karl Paterson, 31, is wanted in connection with a theft from a motor vehicle and a non-dwelling burglary.
He is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, of slim build, with brown hair, a beard, and blue eyes.
He has names tattooed on the right side of his neck and his right wrist.
Paterson is known to frequent Lockleaze, Horfield, Filton, Stoke Gifford, Cheswick Village and Patchway.
If you see Paterson, do not approach him, instead call 999 and quote 5222228523, or call 101 with any other information.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222228523, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.