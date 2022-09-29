Have you seen wanted man Karl Paterson?

Karl Paterson, 31, is wanted in connection with a theft from a motor vehicle and a non-dwelling burglary.

He is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, of slim build, with brown hair, a beard, and blue eyes.

He has names tattooed on the right side of his neck and his right wrist.

Paterson is known to frequent Lockleaze, Horfield, Filton, Stoke Gifford, Cheswick Village and Patchway.

If you see Paterson, do not approach him, instead call 999 and quote 5222228523, or call 101 with any other information.