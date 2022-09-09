Information and arrangements following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be preceded by a period of Lying-in-State and further details of these events will be announced by the Royal Household in due course.
A period of National Mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has now started and will continue until the end of the day of the State Funeral.
Below is some important public information relating to travel, book of condolence location, and how to leave floral tributes, in the Avon and Somerset force area. For more information visit your local authority website or social media channels.
Travel information
For those wishing to travel to London for the period of Lying-in-State, public transport in key locations will be very busy and journeys may take longer than usual.
Further information will be announced by network operators, and you should check your journey before you travel to ensure all services are running as expected.
Books of condolence
Residents from across Avon and Somerset will be able to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II through books of condolence.
Bath and North East Somerset
Books of condolence have been opened at Bath Guildhall, Keynsham Community Space and Midsomer Norton Library and Information Service, for anyone who would like to pay their respects.
Books of condolence opening hours are listed below:
Bath Guildhall
- Monday to Thursday: 9.30am-5pm
- Friday and Saturday: 9.30am-4.30pm
Keynsham Community Space
- Monday to Thursday: 9.30am-5pm
- Friday and Saturday: 9.30am
Midsomer Norton Library and Information Service
- Monday to Thursday: 9.30am-5pm
- Friday: 9.30am-4.30pm
- Saturday: 9.30am-1.30pm
For more information, visit the Bath and North East Somerset Council website.
Bristol
There are two books of condolence available for the general public to sign. One is located in City Hall and the other in Bristol Cathedral, both off College Green.
Opening times for the City Hall book
- Friday 9 September, 10am-6pm
- Saturday 10 September, 9am-6pm
- Monday 12 to Monday 19 September, 9am-6pm
Refer to Bristol Cathedral’s website for their opening times.
For more information, visit the Bristol City Council website.
North Somerset
Books of condolence will be open at the Town Hall, in Weston-super-Mare, and Castlewood, in Clevedon, from 9am-6pm , Monday to Friday.
In addition to these, town and parish councils in our area will also be providing their own book of condolence.
Visit the North Somerset Council website for more information and details about individual council arrangements.
Somerset
Books of condolences have been opened at County Hall and at Deane House, both in Taunton, as well as at West Somerset House in Williton.
For more information, visit the Somerset County Council website.
South Gloucestershire
There will be books of condolence located at the South Gloucestershire Council Badminton Road offices, in Yate, and the civic centre in Kingswood.
They will be open from 9am-5pm each day from Saturday 10 September to Tuesday 20 September.
For more information and for their online book of condolence, visit the South Gloucestershire Council website.
Buckingham Palace online book of condolence
If you are unable to attend any of the above venues, Buckingham Palace has an online book of condolence for people to leave tributes online.
Floral tributes
If you are leaving floral tributes, please remove the cellophane and ribbons or alternatively use environmentally-friendly wrappings. This is in line with The Royal Family’s commitment to the environment.
Bath and North East Somerset
Floral tributes can be left at
- Parade Gardens in Bath
- Keynsham Memorial Gardens and the Hollies Garden
- Midsomer Norton and Haycombe Cemetery
Bristol
Floral tributes can be laid at the west end of Bristol Cathedral, the side closest to the Central Library.
Somerset
Floral tributes can be laid at Taunton Minster, St Mary Magdalene Church.
South Gloucestershire
Floral tributes can be laid in Kingswood Park, on the path around the circular flower bed in front of the main gates. There will be signs to indicate where.
Memorials
Memorial details are yet to be confirmed. We will share details about events organised by local authorities as they become available.