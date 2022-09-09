Information and arrangements following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Residents from across Avon and Somerset will be able to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II through books of condolence.

Bath and North East Somerset

Books of condolence have been opened at Bath Guildhall, Keynsham Community Space and Midsomer Norton Library and Information Service, for anyone who would like to pay their respects.

Books of condolence opening hours are listed below:

Bath Guildhall

Monday to Thursday: 9.30am-5pm

Friday and Saturday: 9.30am-4.30pm

Keynsham Community Space

Monday to Thursday: 9.30am-5pm

Friday and Saturday: 9.30am

Midsomer Norton Library and Information Service

Monday to Thursday: 9.30am-5pm

Friday: 9.30am-4.30pm

Saturday: 9.30am-1.30pm

For more information, visit the Bath and North East Somerset Council website.

Bristol

There are two books of condolence available for the general public to sign. One is located in City Hall and the other in Bristol Cathedral, both off College Green.

Opening times for the City Hall book

Friday 9 September, 10am-6pm

Saturday 10 September, 9am-6pm

Monday 12 to Monday 19 September, 9am-6pm

Refer to Bristol Cathedral’s website for their opening times.

For more information, visit the Bristol City Council website.

North Somerset

Books of condolence will be open at the Town Hall, in Weston-super-Mare, and Castlewood, in Clevedon, from 9am-6pm , Monday to Friday.

In addition to these, town and parish councils in our area will also be providing their own book of condolence.

Visit the North Somerset Council website for more information and details about individual council arrangements.

Somerset

Books of condolences have been opened at County Hall and at Deane House, both in Taunton, as well as at West Somerset House in Williton.

For more information, visit the Somerset County Council website.

South Gloucestershire

There will be books of condolence located at the South Gloucestershire Council Badminton Road offices, in Yate, and the civic centre in Kingswood.

They will be open from 9am-5pm each day from Saturday 10 September to Tuesday 20 September.

For more information and for their online book of condolence, visit the South Gloucestershire Council website.

Buckingham Palace online book of condolence

If you are unable to attend any of the above venues, Buckingham Palace has an online book of condolence for people to leave tributes online.