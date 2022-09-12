Man charged in nature reserve investigation

A 36-year-old man has been charged with a sexual assault at the Three Brooks Nature Reserve in Bradley Stoke.

Simon Wong, of Apseleys Mead, Bradley Stoke, was arrested by officers on Friday 9 September and charged with one count of sexual assault in relation to an incident which happened on Friday 15 July.

Wong has been remanded into custody and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 12 September).

An investigation is ongoing into further offences committed at the nature reserve since July.

Another 36-year-old man arrested on Tuesday 6 September and questioned in connection with our investigation has now been released from police bail and will face no further action.