Second arrest made following incidents in nature reserve

A second arrest has been made by officers investigating sexual offences committed at a nature reserve in Bradley Stoke.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at around 1pm yesterday (Friday 9 September) in connection with the offences which occurred at the Three Brooks Nature Reserve.

The man remains in police custody and will be questioned by officers.

Another 36-year-old man who was arrested last week in connection with this investigation remains on police bail with conditions not to enter the nature reserve.

