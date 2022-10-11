Appeal after incident on bus in Bristol

Do you recognise this man who we want to identify as part of our enquiries into an incident on a bus in Bristol?

Two girls were sexually assaulted by touching by an unknown man on a 48A bus between 7-7.30pm on Tuesday 5 July. The bus was in Fishponds Road and being driven in the direction of Broadmead.

We continue to provide the victims, who were 12 years old at the time, with access to any support they require.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and officers investigating these matters are releasing an image of a man who we want to talk to in connection with these assaults.

Witnesses or anyone who recognises the man should call 101 and give reference number 5222159882.