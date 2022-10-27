Appeal after woman robbed of necklace – Yeovil

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a woman reported being assaulted by a man who took her gold necklace.

It happened in Stars Lane, Yeovil, between 2am and 4am on Sunday 23 October and was reported to us on Tuesday 25 October.

The woman, in her 20s, told officers a man approached her and was verbally abusive, punched her and pulled the chain and pendant from her neck. She described him as cleanshaven and wearing a white t-shirt.

Were you in Stars Lane at around that time? If you saw or have dashcam or other footage of the incident, please get in touch.