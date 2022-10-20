CCTV appeal following incident at Frome events venue

We are releasing CCTV images of two people we would like to speak to following an assault in Frome.

Officers believe the two men photographed have information which could aid their investigation into the incident which happened at entertainment venue 23 Bath Street, in Frome, on Saturday 30 April.

At around 1am, a man was assaulted inside the venue by two offenders.

The victim was at the venue with friends when there was a disagreement. The victim was kicked and punched to the floor and received hospital treatment following the incident. He is now recovering at home.

If you recognise the two people in the CCTV, or witnessed the assault, please contact 101.