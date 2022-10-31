CCTV issued after man assaulted in Bedminster

We’re releasing CCTV images of a man we want to identify in connection with an incident in which another man was knocked unconscious in Bristol.

The victim, a man in his forties, was attacked in East Street, Bedminster, at around 7.20pm on Monday 26 September.

During the assault, the victim was punched several times, including after he fell to the floor. He needed hospital treatment for his injuries.

The man we want to identify in the image is described as white, of slim build, around 6ft, with black hair which was longer and curly on top and short on the sides. He was wearing a full black tracksuit and black trainers. We believe this man was with a woman at the time the incident happened.



If you can help identify this man, or if you saw this incident and can help with our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222232402.