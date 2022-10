Grant Warboys, 31, is wanted for failing to appear in court for assaulting two emergency workers.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 6ins tall, of average build, with short hair and a beard.

Warboys is known to frequent Bridgwater, Weston-super-Mare, Burnham-on-Sea, Highbridge and Taunton.

If you see Warboys, do not approach him, instead call 000 and quote 5222098378, or call 101 with any other information.