Man wanted for failing to attend court

We are hoping the public can help us find wanted Matthew Sheppard.

The 35-year-old is wanted on a warrant after failing to appear at court in relation to alleged assault and drug offences.

He is described as male, white, about 5ft 10ins, of large build and with short dark hair.

Sheppard is known to have links to Weston-super-Mare town centre and the surrounding area.

If you know where Sheppard is please call 999 quoting reference 5222250163, or call 101 with any other information.