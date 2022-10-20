Renewed appeal to find missing Anthony

We are continuing to ask the public to call the police if they have any information about 50-year-old Anthony who is missing.

Anthony was last seen on Sunday 9 October in Yeovil. We are releasing a CCTV image of him, taken shortly before 3.30pm that day, at the junction of Manor Road and South Street.

He’s described as about 6ft 1ins, balding with grey hair and a thin goatee beard, of slim build, and blue eyes.

He’s known to frequent Yeovil town centre and has in the past hitch-hiked. We know he also has links to Hastings in Sussex too.

If you know where Anthony is, please call 999 quoting reference 5222245313, or call 101 with any other information.