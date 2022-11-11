Can you help us find wanted woman Phillipa Bligh?
Phillipa Bligh, 45, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of her licence.
Bligh, who known as PJ, is described as being around 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with long, brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffed coat, dark blue/black tracksuit bottoms, white basketball-style trainers and carrying a black holdall.
Bligh has links to Bath and the St Paul’s area of Bristol.
If you see Bligh, do not approach her, instead call 999.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222268312, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.