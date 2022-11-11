Can you help us find wanted woman Phillipa Bligh?

Phillipa Bligh, 45, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of her licence.

Bligh, who known as PJ, is described as being around 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with long, brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffed coat, dark blue/black tracksuit bottoms, white basketball-style trainers and carrying a black holdall.

Bligh has links to Bath and the St Paul’s area of Bristol.

If you see Bligh, do not approach her, instead call 999.