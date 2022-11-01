Can you help us identify this man?
We’re releasing an image of a man we need the public’s help to identify.
We’d like to speak to the man in connection with an incident on Beckspool Road in the Frenchay area of South Gloucestershire.
A woman in her 40s was punched by a man aged in his 40s or 50s who was approximately 5ft 9ins tall and of small build.
The incident happened shortly after 8am on Tuesday, 18 October.
Anyone who recognises he man in the image is asked to contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222250582, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.