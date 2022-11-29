Appeal after sexual assault in Bath

We hope the public can help us with our enquiries after a woman was sexually assaulted by a man in Bath earlier this month.

It happened at approximately 2.30am on Saturday 5 November in Edgar Mews, close to George Street.

We are making sure the victim has access to any support services she requires following this incident.

Enquiries have been carried out and we are releasing a picture of a man we hope can help us with our enquiries.

He’s described as white, early 20s, of average build and about 5ft 10ins. He was seen wearing a dark green Stone Island long-sleeve top.

We’d ask him, or anyone who recognises him, to please call 101 and give reference number 5222266309.