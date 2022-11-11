CCTV launched after woman raped in Bristol nightclub

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man we would like to speak following a rape in Bristol.

Officers believe the man photographed has information relating to the incident which took place on Wednesday 1 June between 2-4am.

The man in the CCTV image is described as black, in his mid-20s, of average build with a full beard and moustache.

He is shown wearing a gold or yellow durag head covering and wearing a black hooded top with white writing down the left arm and an image across the chest. He is also wearing black shorts and black trainers.

The victim, in her 30s, was approached by an unknown man at the Lakota Club, on Upper York Street in the St Paul’s area of Bristol, where he then proceeded to rape her.

DI Andy Fox said: “This is a horrifying incident in which a woman was raped when on a night out with friends in Bristol.

“She has shown incredible strength and bravery in reporting this to us and we’re ensuring she has access to any support services she needs.

“A large number of enquiries have been completed since this incident in the summer and we are now in a position to release CCTV of a man who we hope can aid our investigation.

“We’d like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident at this time, but would urge anyone who can help provide information as to who this man is, or witnessed this incident, contacts us or Crimestoppers.”

If you recognise the man in this footage or were at the club on the 1 June and witnessed something, please call 101.