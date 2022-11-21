Do you recognise this man? – Yeovil

We hope the public can help us with our enquiries following reports of a man acting suspiciously in Yeovil recently.

At about 1.30pm on Tuesday 25 October, a man approached a property in Aldondale Gardens and was said to have acted oddly.

He claimed he was lost but upon receiving directions he proceeded to jump over the wall of a neighbouring home before then ringing the doorbell and making some unusual questions to the homeowner about what was inside her property. He left the scene a couple of minutes later.

We have not had any subsequent reports of him returning to those properties.

We have obtained an image of a man we want to speak to in connection with our enquiries.

If you recognise him, please call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5222257595.