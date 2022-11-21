Skip to content

You are here: Home » News » Do you recognise this man? – Yeovil

Do you recognise this man? – Yeovil

Posted at 08:56 on 21st November 2022 in Appeals

Man with black hair police want to speak to as part of their enquiries.
We hope this man can help us with our enquiries.

We hope the public can help us with our enquiries following reports of a man acting suspiciously in Yeovil recently.

At about 1.30pm on Tuesday 25 October, a man approached a property in Aldondale Gardens and was said to have acted oddly.

He claimed he was lost but upon receiving directions he proceeded to jump over the wall of a neighbouring home before then ringing the doorbell and making some unusual questions to the homeowner about what was inside her property. He left the scene a couple of minutes later.

We have not had any subsequent reports of him returning to those properties.

We have obtained an image of a man we want to speak to in connection with our enquiries.

If you recognise him, please call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5222257595.