E-fit released following sexual assault in Nailsea

We are releasing an e-fit of a man we would like to identify in connection with a sexual assault in Nailsea.

Officers have recently been made aware of the sexual assault of a girl in Nailsea in 2019.

The victim was sexually assaulted on the path between Pound Lane and Clevedon Road, at the rear of Kingshill and Ravenswood School sometime between August and September 2019.

An e-fit was produced of someone officers would like to speak to.

The victim described him as white, in his late 40s to early 50s, approximately 5ft 11ins tall, with freckles, dark eyes and dark hair. He was said to be wearing a waterproof jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

Officer in the case, PC Bill Skinner, said: “The victim, who is now a teenager, showed incredible bravery in coming forward in April this year.

“We fully understand that the traumatic nature of sexual offences means that it can take victims time to report the crime to the police. No matter whether it happened three minutes ago, or three years ago, we will ensure victims get the support they need and we fully investigate.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man depicted in this image, as well as anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may remember seeing anyone acting suspiciously.”