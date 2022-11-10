Have you seen wanted man Joe Garland?
Joe Garland, 35, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence.
He is described as being white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of stocky build, with short blonde hair.
Garland has links to the Bath and Midsomer Norton.
If you see Garland, do not approach him, instead call 999, or call 101 with any information.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222266543, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.