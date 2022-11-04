Image released as part of robbery investigation

We are investigating a robbery that occurred in Bristol in October.

An unknown man approached the victim at a bus stop in Redcliff Hill at approximately 1.30-1.50am on Tuesday 11 October.

He threatened the victim and made off in the direction of Clarence Road with their mobile phone. The victim was not injured.

Officers attended and conducted an area tour but were unable to locate the offender.

We are asking the public if they can help us identify the man, pictured, who we wish to talk to in connection with our enquiries. He’s seen wearing a baseball cap and light-coloured hoodie.

Witnesses, or anyone who recognises him, is please asked to call us on 101 and to give the call-hander reference number 5222244438.