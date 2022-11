Have you seen Christopher Sweeney who is wanted by police?

The 31-year-old is wanted on a prison recall.

He’s described as white, about 5ft 9ins, of average build, with short dark hair and hazel-coloured eyes. Sweeney is said to speak with an Irish accent.

We believe he has links to the south Bristol area.

If you know where Sweeney is, don’t approach him, instead please call 999 quoting reference 5222210774, or call 101 with any other information.