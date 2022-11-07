PC dismissed without notice after gross misconduct proven

A PC has been dismissed without notice after gross misconduct was proven for misusing police computers.

The hearing, held at Avon and Somerset Police headquarters on Friday 4 November, was told PC X looked up details of two call logs without having a legitimate reason to do so while off-duty in March this year.

In relation to one of the call cards accessed, PC X was found to have disclosed some of the contents to a third party outside of the force without a policing purpose.

Upon a complaint being received by a member of the public, an investigation was carried out by our Professional Standards Department.

PC X was dismissed at an accelerated misconduct hearing, chaired by Chief Constable Sarah Crew. The panel ruled that allegations of breaching the professional standards of orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities, confidentiality, and discreditable conduct had been proven.

PC X was dismissed without notice and will be placed on the police barred list.

Chief Inspector Sharon Baker, of the Professional Standards Department, said: “The use of police systems to access information other than for a legitimate policing purpose is completely unacceptable.

“PC X made a serious error of judgement in accessing call cards that did not need to be looked at. The fact PC X shared some of the information with a third party was a clear breach of confidentiality and has caused a great deal of hurt and upset to the victim of that particular case and their family.

“It’s only right PC X has been dismissed and will be placed on the barred list.

“We expect our officers and staff to handle sensitive data carefully and adhere to the proper use of systems at all times, without exception, to ensure the public has trust and confidence in the police.”

A copy of the final decision notice will be made available on the Misconduct section of our website.