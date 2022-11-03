Witnesses sought in rape investigation – Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses, footage and information after a woman reported that a man raped her in Denmark Street, Bristol.

It happened between about 3.30 and 4.30am on Sunday 30 October – the night the clocks went back.

The woman, aged in her 20s, had been at a nearby bar with friends and was on her way home alone when she was approached by the stranger.

Our enquiries show that a number of people passed by as the attack happened, both on foot and in vehicles, and we’re keen to hear from anyone who was in Denmark Street at about that time.

Detectives are especially keen to hear from drivers with dashcam footage or people with mobile phone footage of the area at the time.

Do you recognise this man?

We also want to trace the man pictured above as part of our investigation. He was seen in the area at the time and is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s and about 5ft 7ins tall.

Detective Sergeant Toby Hayes of Operation Bluestone, our dedicated team of specialist rape and serious sexual offence investigators, said: “We’ve referred the woman to specialist support and are carrying out a thorough investigation while being sensitive to the trauma of her experience.

“This appeal is just one of our lines of enquiry but I would urge anyone who was on Denmark Street between 3.30 and 4.30am to come forward. You might not realise it but you could have the key piece of information we need.”

Support is available:

Victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent, can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website or call 0117 342 6999.



You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.

If you feel unsafe in a public place you can report it via the StreetSafe tool. The tool helps to inform our approach to protecting women and girls and allows police and partners to target particular areas of concern.