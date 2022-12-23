Can you help us find wanted Kye Phillips?

Have you seen Kye Phillips?

The 25-year-old is wanted in connection with an ongoing assault investigation.

Phillips is described as a white man about 5ft 5ins tall and of medium build. He has dark hair, blue eyes and has several tattoos on his neck and hands.

Phillips has previously used the name Jordan Morgan and he has links to north and south Bristol.

If you see him, do not approach: call 999 and quote reference 5222276132, or ring 101 with any other information.