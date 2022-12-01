CCTV appeal launched after device posted through letterbox

We’re issuing an image of a man we’d like to identify in connection with incident in which a pyrotechnic-style device was posted through the letterbox of a home in Bristol.

The incident happened at a property in the Wootton Road area of St Annes, at around 6pm on Tuesday 11 October.

The device caused a small fire, resulting in minor damage. The fire was extinguished by firefighters from Bedminster Fire Station.

The man in the image is described as mixed race, late teens or early twenties, and he was wearing a dark top, black tracksuit bottoms with a white Puma logo, and he was also carrying a bag.

If you recognise him, or have any information which would help us with our enquiries, please call us.