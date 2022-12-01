CCTV appeal launched after device posted through letterbox
We’re issuing an image of a man we’d like to identify in connection with incident in which a pyrotechnic-style device was posted through the letterbox of a home in Bristol.
The incident happened at a property in the Wootton Road area of St Annes, at around 6pm on Tuesday 11 October.
The device caused a small fire, resulting in minor damage. The fire was extinguished by firefighters from Bedminster Fire Station.
The man in the image is described as mixed race, late teens or early twenties, and he was wearing a dark top, black tracksuit bottoms with a white Puma logo, and he was also carrying a bag.
If you recognise him, or have any information which would help us with our enquiries, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222245121, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.