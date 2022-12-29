CCTV released after man threatened with knife
We’re issuing images of a man we want to identify in connection with an incident in which a member of the public was threatened with a knife in front of their child.
The member of the public had tried to intervene after a man stole a keyboard from a store in Orchard Shopping Centre in Taunton, at around 2.40pm on Saturday 3 December. The offender showed the victim that he had a knife and threatened them.
We want to identify the man in the images in connection with this investigation. He is white, aged in his late teens or early twenties, of stocky build, with dark brown slightly curly hair and short facial hair. He was wearing a black hooded top, with the hood up, and a black coat over the top, as well as skinny blue jeans and dark shoes with white soles.
If you know this man, or have any other information which could help, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222290031, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.