CCTV released after man threatened with knife

We’re issuing images of a man we want to identify in connection with an incident in which a member of the public was threatened with a knife in front of their child.

The member of the public had tried to intervene after a man stole a keyboard from a store in Orchard Shopping Centre in Taunton, at around 2.40pm on Saturday 3 December. The offender showed the victim that he had a knife and threatened them.

We want to identify the man in the images in connection with this investigation. He is white, aged in his late teens or early twenties, of stocky build, with dark brown slightly curly hair and short facial hair. He was wearing a black hooded top, with the hood up, and a black coat over the top, as well as skinny blue jeans and dark shoes with white soles.

If you know this man, or have any other information which could help, please call us.