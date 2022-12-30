Drugs seized following Kingswood warehouse fire

Officers have seized approximately £1million of cannabis plants and drug paraphernalia following a fire in Kingswood on Christmas Eve.

We were called to reports of a fire at a business park in Moravian Road, Kingswood, at around 5.50am on Saturday 24 December.

Fire advised us that they had discovered, what was believed to be a cannabis factory at the site.

After the structural integrity of the building was approved, officers were today (Friday 30 December) able to gain access to the building and seize the plants, which are estimated to hold a street value of £1million.

The scene has now been closed and investigations are ongoing. The cause of the fire is not thought to be suspicious.

Officer in the case, DS Ricky Norman, said: “Thanks to the quick response from the fire service and officers on the scene has meant there was no risk of nearby residential buildings from the fire.

“The cannabis factory we have uncovered appears to be a professional set-up and enquiries into the who is behind it are ongoing.

“We would now like to call on the public to support us in our investigation.

“If you have any information, or saw any suspicious activity around the property, please call 101 and quote reference 5222306102 to the call handler.

“Alternatively, you can report anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form.”

If you suspect someone is using, dealing, or growing drugs in your neighbourhood, report it to us. You can call our non-emergency 101 line or report it online: Report drug dealing and use | Avon and Somerset Police