We need the public to call us if they see Mitchell Rogers.

The 33-year-old is wanted on a warrant after he failed to attend a court hearing earlier this month.

Mitchell is known to have links with the Fishponds and Kingswood areas.

He is described as white, male, about 5ft 9ins, of average build, with short hair and stubble.

If you know where he is please call 999 quoting reference 5222296824, or call 101 with any other information.