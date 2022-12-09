Have you seen wanted man Andrew Sherriff?
We’re appealing for the public’s help to find an absconder from HMP Leyhill.
Andrew Sherriff, 50, was due to return to the South Gloucestershire prison at 4pm today (Friday 9 December) but failed to do so. He is currently on day release after serving a custodial sentence for rape.
He is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 6ins tall, with short, dark hair. He has a number of tattoos including a panther head, swallows, a centaur and a rose.
He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, New York Yankees coat, blue jeans, black and orange trainers, black glasses and wearing black gloves.
He has links to the Leicester area.
If you see Sherriff, do not approach him, instead call 999. If you have any other information, call 101 and quote reference 5222295118.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.