Officer dismissed following misconduct hearing

An officer who behaved inappropriately towards colleagues has been dismissed without notice following a misconduct hearing.

​The four-day hearing was held at Police and Fire Headquarters in Portishead, starting on Monday 12 December.

​A panel headed by an independent legally qualified chair (LQC) found allegations of misconduct and gross misconduct proven against PC Sanjaye Drummond, a response officer based at Patchway police station.

​The allegations related to inappropriate behaviour towards colleagues while off duty at a social event in December 2021.

​It was found that Mr Drummond breached standards of professional behaviour amounting to misconduct, by making inappropriate comments of a sexual nature to colleagues.​

He was also found to have breached the standards by inappropriately touching a female colleague over her clothing. Gross misconduct was found to be proven in respect of this matter.​

The female colleagues’ allegations were recorded and dealt with through the misconduct process, in accordance with their wishes.​

Chief Inspector Sharon Baker, of our Professional Standards Department, said: “The outcome of this hearing reinforces our commitment to rooting out inappropriate behaviour which has no place in policing. We’d like to thank the officers for having the confidence to come forward and report this inappropriate behaviour to us, so action could be taken.​

“All police officers and staff must understand the standards we expect them to uphold and be prepared to challenge those colleagues who fall below them.”​

Mr Drummond will now be placed on the College of Policing’s Barred list to prevent him working in policing or other law enforcement agencies in the future.​

The full outcome notice will be published on the misconduct section of our website in due course.