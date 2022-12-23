Renewed appeal to find wanted Rozita Shahi

We’re renewing our appeal to find Rozita Shahi.

Rozita, who also goes by Zeba Nikmehr, is wanted on a recall to prison.

The 35-year-old has links to Bristol and Bournemouth, but friends and family say they have not seen her and are concerned.

She is described as female, slim, about 5ft 5ins and has dark brown hair.

She was last seen in Bristol on Saturday 17 December wearing a cream coat and white trousers, although we believe she was in the city centre area the next day at about 4.40pm.

If you see Rozita, don’t approach, call 999 quoting reference 5222301506, or 101 with other information.