Wanted appeal to find Rozita Shahi

Posted at 16:00 on 18th December 2022 in Wanted

Photos of Rozita Shahi
Rozita Shahi

We need your help to find Rozita Shahi.

The 35-year-old, from Bristol is wanted on a recall to prison.

Rozita is known to have links to the Dorset area, where she may have travelled to. She may have access to a blue Transit.

She is described as mixed race, female, slim, approximately 5ft 5ins and has dark brown hair. She was last seen in Bristol on Saturday 17 December wearing a cream coat and white trousers, as seen above.

If you see her, don’t approach, please call 999 quoting reference 5222301506, or call 101 with any other information.