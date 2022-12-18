Wanted appeal to find Rozita Shahi

We need your help to find Rozita Shahi.

The 35-year-old, from Bristol is wanted on a recall to prison.

Rozita is known to have links to the Dorset area, where she may have travelled to. She may have access to a blue Transit.

She is described as mixed race, female, slim, approximately 5ft 5ins and has dark brown hair. She was last seen in Bristol on Saturday 17 December wearing a cream coat and white trousers, as seen above.

If you see her, don’t approach, please call 999 quoting reference 5222301506, or call 101 with any other information.