Appeal to find Aaron Cogley after failing to attend court
Have you seen wanted Aaron Cogley?
We are hoping the public can help us find him as he’s wanted for failing to attend court following a driving offence charge.
The 35-year-old, from Henbury, has links to north Bristol and South Gloucestershire.
Cogley is described as male, white, approximately 5ft 11ins and has brown eyes. He has tattoos, including a swallow with two names and hearts on his right arm.
Seen Cogley? Don’t approach him, please call 999 quoting reference 5222161590, or call 101 with other information.