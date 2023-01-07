Appeal to locate wanted Aaron Matheson

We are asking the public to call us if they see wanted Aaron Matheson.

Officers investigating suspected harassment offences want to speak to the 29-year-old in connection with their enquiries.

Aaron is known to regularly visit Weston-super-Mare town centre.

He’s described as being a white man of medium build, about 5ft 10ins tall, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, please call 999 quoting reference 5222281829, or call 101 with any other information.