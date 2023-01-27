Can you help us identify this man?

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.

Between May and October last year, an unknown man approached a woman in a gallery, on Queens Road, Bristol, on multiple occasions and spoke to her at length, making her feel uncomfortable.

Officers would like to speak with the man pictured, who is described as white, approximately 40-50 years old, of slim build, with balding ginger hair as we think he can help our enquiries.

If anyone has information which can aid our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 5222262790.