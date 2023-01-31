CCTV appeal after boys, 13, robbed in Bristol

We’re issuing CCTV footage as part of our investigation into the robbery of two 13-year-old boys in Bristol.

It happened at about 7pm on Saturday 31 December in Rupert Street. The boys had been shopping and seeing a film.

As they walked to get the bus home, they were followed by a group of older teenagers who surrounded them and demanded money. They took cash from the boys and made off.

The 13-year-olds made their way home and reported the incident later that evening.

Following CCTV enquiries officers are keen to trace the four young men on this footage, who were in the area at the time.

They are all described as being aged between 16 and 19 and of minority ethnic appearance:

Taller than 6ft and slim, wearing a grey beanie hat, balaclava, hooded fleece, black gloves, grey tracksuit bottoms and black and red trainers Shorter, with dark hair curly on top and short back and sides, wearing a light blue and white coat, black t-shirt and black jeans Also shorter than the first, slim, with dark hair and wearing a black quilted jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers Shorter than the first, wearing a hoodie, a grey coat, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers

Investigating officer PC Ashley Russell said: “These two boys were out in town to watch a movie and spend their Christmas money – something they should have been safe to do. Instead a group of older teenagers targeted them because they were younger. Not only is this abhorrent, but it’s cowardly.

“This is a serious offence and we’re following up all lines of enquiry as part of a thorough investigation.”

If you recognise the individuals in the footage or have any other information which could help the police investigation, please contact us.