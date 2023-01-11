CCTV appeal after incident on Bath bus
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.
Officers would like to speak to him as they believe he has information relating to an incident in November.
On Thursday 17 November, an unknown man inappropriately touched a teenager while they travelled on the Number 5 First Bus, travelling in Bath, at around 9.50am.
He is thought to have got off at Bath Bus Station, in the city centre.
We believe the man (above) may have information about the incident which could aid our investigation.
He is described as white, of large build, with dark-colour eyes and eyebrows. He is seen wearing a black beanie hat, a white striped T-shirt and a black jacket. He is thought to be in his 60s.
If you recognise the man, or have any information about the incident
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222276586, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.