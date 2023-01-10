Electric bike stolen during burglary at industrial unit in Nailsea

An electric bike was stolen from an industrial estate in Nailsea last month and we are hoping the public can help our enquiries.

The green Timemoto ET Dirtbike was taken from a unit in Southfield Road between 1am and 3am on Tuesday 13 December.

We understand the offenders accessed the Southfield Trading Estate on a stolen motorcycle, which was left at the scene.

The electric bike remains outstanding.

The three suspects we are hoping to trace are described as: