We need your help to find wanted man Paul Entwistle.

The 40-year-old is wanted for breaching two court orders and we are making a renewed appeal to find him.

He is of no fixed address but is known to frequent the areas of Bridgwater, Taunton and Wellington.

He’s described as male, white, has a shaved head and a beard.

If you know where Entwistle is please call 999 quoting reference 5222166503, or call 101 with any other information.