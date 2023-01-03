Woman in hospital after collision on B3110

A woman was taken to hospital after a road traffic collision in Hinton Charterhouse yesterday (Monday 2 January).

She was riding a motorcycle on the B3110 at approximately 5pm at the time of the incident.

She remains in hospital with serious injuries.

We are seeking witnesses to establish what happened and whether any other vehicle may have been involved.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have been traveling on the road around the same time within the dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223000798.