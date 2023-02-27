Appeal after fail to stop collision in Knowle

A fail-to-stop collision in Knowle remains under investigation and we are asking the public to help us with our enquiries.

We were called to Wells Road in Bristol at about 2.05pm on Sunday 15 January after a silver Vauxhall Astra collided with a parked vehicle.

The driver of the Astra left the scene on foot immediately after the incident.

Enquiries have since been carried out and we are releasing an image of a man we wish to talk to as part of our enquiries.

He is described as male, white, in his 20s or 30s, of average build and with dark hair and facial hair. He is seen wearing a tracksuit that is predominantly navy.

We ask anyone who recognises him, or witnessed the collision, to please call us on 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5223011215.