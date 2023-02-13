Appeal following string of graffiti incidents – Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a group of people following a string of incidents at Bristol’s Bear Pit.

Between Wednesday 11 and Monday 23 January, and then again on Saturday 4 February, a group of teenagers could be seen graffitiing walls at the Bear Pit, also known as St James Barton Roundabout.

The criminal damage has cost Bristol City Council several thousands of pounds to continuously repair.

Inspector Richard Jones said: “Criminal damage is a mindless act and we will pursue offenders. There is a big difference between legal street art which is designed to brighten and inspire a community, and illegal graffiti which only damages the area.

“We are keen to speak to the people photographed as we believe they have important information which will aid our investigation.”

Councillor Kye Dudd, Cabinet Member with responsibility for waste and graffiti, said: “Too many walls and structures in Bristol are now blighted by illegal graffiti which costs the council and other property owners hundreds of thousands of pounds every year to clean. Last year alone, the Big Tidy removed 1,500 tags.

“It really is not OK for people to feel that they can commit criminal damage in the Bearpit or anywhere else in our city for that matter. Like all decent Bristolians, we know that this behaviour is unacceptable and want it to stop.”

If you have any information, or can identify the individuals in the photos, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223027797.