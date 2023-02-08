Appeal to identify man and woman following GBH in Bristol

We’re releasing CCTV images of a man and a woman we think might be able to help us with an investigation into a GBH.

A man in his 50s was punched to the floor and then kicked by a man at the bus stop near Aldi on Church Road, Bristol, at around 7.30pm on Friday, 28 October last year.

The victim suffered a fractured eye socket and continues to receive treatment for the injury at Bristol Eye Hospital.

T/DC Charis Abraham said: “This violent attack appears to have been completely unprovoked.

“We’ve carried out a number of enquiries as part of our investigation so far, including speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV.

“We’re now at a point of our inquiry where we need the public’s help to identify a man and a woman we’d like to speak to.

“We believe they might have information which could help.”