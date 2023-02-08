Appeal to identify man and woman following GBH in Bristol
We’re releasing CCTV images of a man and a woman we think might be able to help us with an investigation into a GBH.
A man in his 50s was punched to the floor and then kicked by a man at the bus stop near Aldi on Church Road, Bristol, at around 7.30pm on Friday, 28 October last year.
The victim suffered a fractured eye socket and continues to receive treatment for the injury at Bristol Eye Hospital.
T/DC Charis Abraham said: “This violent attack appears to have been completely unprovoked.
“We’ve carried out a number of enquiries as part of our investigation so far, including speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV.
“We’re now at a point of our inquiry where we need the public’s help to identify a man and a woman we’d like to speak to.
“We believe they might have information which could help.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222260000, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.