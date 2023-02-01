Catalytic converter stolen from car in Horfield
We’re appealing for witnesses following the theft of a catalytic converter from a car in Bristol.
The car, which was parked in Rodbourne Road, Horfield, was targeted by three offenders at about 9.45pm on Wednesday 25 January.
The offenders, who were all wearing black clothing, were seen to leave the scene in a silver Audi A3, with a 08 reg plate, driving along Butterfield Road, towards Bishopthorne Road.
Anyone who witnessed this catalytic converter theft in Bristol, or has any other relevant information relating to the car used in this offence, is asked to call 101 and the reference number below.
We’d please ask anyone who sees a crime taking place to dial 999 straight away. Anything out of the ordinary, such as a car up on jacks being tended to by individuals wearing face masks, should be reported.
Motorists are advised to take the following steps themselves to protect their vehicle from being targeted.
Advice from Crimestoppers, which is also available via this link – includes:
- Avoid parking half on the pavement, half on the road, as this may provide thieves with easier access to the underside of your vehicle.
- Park your vehicle in a locked garage whenever possible.
- Try to park in busy, well-lit areas, or areas covered by CCTV.
- Ask your garage to tell you your catalytic converter’s serial number, and make a note of it.
- Consider purchasing forensic liquid and using it to mark your catalytic converter.
- Place a protective covering over your catalytic converter.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223019791, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.