Catalytic converter stolen from car in Horfield

We’re appealing for witnesses following the theft of a catalytic converter from a car in Bristol.

The car, which was parked in Rodbourne Road, Horfield, was targeted by three offenders at about 9.45pm on Wednesday 25 January.

The offenders, who were all wearing black clothing, were seen to leave the scene in a silver Audi A3, with a 08 reg plate, driving along Butterfield Road, towards Bishopthorne Road.

Anyone who witnessed this catalytic converter theft in Bristol, or has any other relevant information relating to the car used in this offence, is asked to call 101 and the reference number below.

We’d please ask anyone who sees a crime taking place to dial 999 straight away. Anything out of the ordinary, such as a car up on jacks being tended to by individuals wearing face masks, should be reported.

Motorists are advised to take the following steps themselves to protect their vehicle from being targeted.

Advice from Crimestoppers, which is also available via this link – includes: