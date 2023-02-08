CCTV image released as part of sexual assault investigation

Officers investigating a sexual assault are releasing a CCTV image in the hope it can help them progress their enquiries.

A member of staff reported she had been sexually assaulted by touching at Bristol Royal Infirmary between 7.50-8pm on Tuesday 25 October.

CCTV enquiries have since been carried out and we are seeking the public’s help in identify this man. We are hopeful he will be able to assist our investigation into what happened.

He is described as male, middle aged, approximately 5ft 8ins and black. He is seen wearing a dark beanie hat and a jacket.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who can help us identify the man, is asked to contact us on 101 and quote reference number 5222264414.