Man wanted on prison recall – Bristol

We are asking the public to help us find Liam Ballard.

The 29-year-old is wanted on a recall to prison due to a licence breach.

He has links in and around Bristol, most notably the city centre.

Ballard is said to be white, about 5ft 8ins, slim and has brown eyes. He has a cut on the one side of his face. He has tattoos, including a scroll on his left arm and names on his right arm.

If you see Ballard, don’t approach, please call 999 quoting reference 5223019980, or call 101 with any other information.